Odisha Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana: Beneficiary family to receive 5 kg of rice per person for free

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Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to strengthen food security in the state, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has announced announced that the Odisha Cabinet has approved the ‘Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana’ (MAPY), for the financial year 2026-27.

Under this MAPY yojana, the government will provide additional rice to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS), said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The beneficiaries family of the MAPY yojana will receive 5 kg of rice per person per month free of cost over and above their existing monthly quota distributed through the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS).

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Currently, 3,22,89,692 members from 97,97,572 families benefit under NFSA, while 5,62,737 members from 2,98,725 families are covered under SFSS. In total, 3,28,52,429 individuals from 1,96,297 families will now receive the benefits of the MAPY scheme.

The Chief Minister further stated that the scheme will distribute an average of 1.64 lakh metric tonnes of rice monthly, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 734 crore per month and Rs 8,813 crore annually, significantly reinforcing Odisha’s food security framework.

“With the launch of the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana, we aim to ensure that every eligible citizen has access to adequate rice, thereby strengthening our commitment to food security,” Majhi added.