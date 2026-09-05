Odisha MSMEs to Get Wider Markets Through New State e-Pavilion

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Odisha is creating a dedicated digital storefront for its micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), bringing products from districts, industrial clusters and artisan communities onto a common online platform aimed at expanding their market access.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg launched the state’s e-Pavilion on the MSME Global Mart 2.0 platform on Thursday. The initiative is expected to give Odisha-based enterprises a wider digital presence and connect them with buyers in domestic and international markets.

The pavilion will include products covered under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative as well as goods carrying Geographical Indication (GI) tags. Products made by industrial clusters and artisan enterprises will also be showcased through the platform.

The launch came after discussions between Garg and Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, Chairman and Managing Director of the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), on measures to strengthen Odisha’s MSME ecosystem.

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During the meeting, Acharya presented details of several NSIC programmes intended to support enterprises. These included the National SC-ST Hub Scheme, the TEAM Initiative and the SRI Fund, along with other programmes being implemented by the organisation.

The discussions also covered MSME Global Mart 2.0, the upgraded version of NSIC’s digital marketplace. Odisha and NSIC agreed to coordinate their efforts to encourage more enterprises from the state to register and participate on the platform.

For Odisha’s smaller businesses, the digital marketplace provides another route to reach customers beyond their immediate geographic markets. The state e-Pavilion brings different categories of local products together while giving participating enterprises an online platform through which they can seek broader commercial opportunities.

Garg stressed the need for a whole-of-government approach to MSME development. She placed particular emphasis on digital enablement, inclusive procurement and improving market access for enterprises.

The initiative is also linked to the broader objectives of Digital India, Make in India and Vocal for Local. Its focus is on improving the visibility, competitiveness and inclusivity of Odisha’s MSME sector by strengthening the connection between local producers and wider markets.