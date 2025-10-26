Odisha: Most buses do not have fire safety provisions and do not follow regulations

Advertisement

Berhampur: Following the Kurnool fire accident of a bus it was found that, most buses do not have fire safety systems in Odisha.

Despite government regulations, no one follows these rules. Fire safety checks are not conducted at all.

No bus passenger is even aware of this. On the other hand, now battery-powered buses have started running. In which there is a high possibility of fire. However, even though these buses have fire safety systems, the staff is not able to operate them.

These buses also have emergency doors. However, thousands of AC buses plying in the state do not have fire safety, and since there are no emergency doors at all, there is a fear that many people will lose their lives in an accident. On Friday night, a bus going from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was hit by a bike at Chinnathukuru in Kurnool district at around 3:30 am. The bike fell under the bus and was crushed, causing it to catch fire. The bus was completely burnt to ashes in the fire.