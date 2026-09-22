Odisha monsoon session: Deputy Speaker adjourns House till tomorrow as oppositions’ uproar continues

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi adjourned the House till tomorrow as uproar by the major opposition parties, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress, over the amended Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and new school textbooks fiasco, prevailed.

As soon as the House assembled for the bringing of the monsoon session, the Congress MLAs rushed to the Well of the house with placards and shouting and sloganeering over the MMDR Act. They demanded withdrawal of the MMDR Act.

Likewise, the BJD legislators raised the new school textbooks fiasco and staged protest at Gandhi Marg demanding the resignation of the School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond. Following this, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the house till 1.10 PM.

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As similar disruption by the opposition was made when the business of the house began again at 1.10 PM under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi, the House was adjourned till 4 PM.

Later, the Deputy Speaker adjourned the House till tomorrow as similar intense shouting and sloganeering by the opposition MLAs continued to prevail when the members reassembled at 4 PM.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP condemned the opposition MLAs action alleging that they are protesting without understanding the realities of the issues only with aim to disrupt the business of the House.