Odisha Monsoon 2026 Ends With Excess Rainfall: Check Complete Details, Watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The 2026 monsoon rainfall season has come to an end in Odisha, with the state recording significantly higher rainfall than normal this year. Between June 1 and September 30, Odisha received 29 per cent more rainfall than the seasonal average.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Odisha normally receives 1,150.2 mm of rainfall during this period. However, the state recorded 1,484.3 mm of rainfall this year.

Despite the overall surplus, weather remained largely dry across the state on the final day of the monsoon season. Only one location in Nabarangpur district recorded rainfall, measuring 4 mm.

Among the districts, Boudh recorded the highest departure from normal rainfall. The district received 70 per cent more rainfall than normal, placing it in the “large excess” category.

Similarly, 22 districts recorded excess rainfall, while seven districts received normal rainfall during the season. Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Jharsuguda were among the districts that recorded rainfall in the normal category.

Advertisement

A series of weather systems over the Bay of Bengal contributed to the higher rainfall across Odisha. According to the weather department, a total of 10 weather systems developed during the monsoon season. These included six low-pressure areas, three depressions and one deep depression.

Interestingly, Odisha had recorded a rainfall deficit of nearly 47 per cent by the end of June. However, persistent rainfall during July and August helped wipe out the deficit.

By the end of August, the state had already surpassed its normal seasonal monsoon rainfall, eventually ending the season with a 29 per cent surplus.

Watch the video here: