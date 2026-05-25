Odisha modifies Eid-ul-Adha holiday, govt offices to remain opened on May 27

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has modified the Eid-ul-Adha holiday and announced that the festival will be celebrated on May 28 instead of May 27.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the state government in a notification informed that the Eid-ul-Adha holiday will be observed on May 28 instead of May 27 in partial modification of the Notification No. 42437/Revenue and English Notification No. 42428/Revenue dated 11.11.2025 of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Advertisement

All government offices and Magisterial Courts (Executive) of the State will remain closed on May 27.

It is to be noted here that the Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is the second major Islamic festival. It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) unwavering devotion to Allah and his willingness to sacrifice his son.