Odisha Model Primary Schools Scheme Gets Review, Land Norms May Change

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The Odisha government is considering changes to the implementation guidelines for its Godabarisha Mishra Model Primary School scheme as officials work to speed up construction and address land-related hurdles.

The first meeting of the State-level Steering Committee for the programme was held at Lok Seva Bhavan on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anu Garg. The committee examined construction progress, infrastructure development and other issues affecting the rollout of the model schools.

At present, 322 schools have been taken up under the scheme. The first phase covers 118 schools, while another 204 schools form the second phase.

One of the key issues discussed was the difficulty of applying the approved building design uniformly across locations.

In some areas, the available land does not have the size, width or shape required for the originally planned square-shaped school building. To address this, the committee discussed allowing rectangular building designs where local site conditions make them more practical.

The proposed guideline changes also include provisions for securing suitable government or private land near identified school sites when necessary.

Another change under consideration concerns the location of the schools. At present, the scheme envisages schools at panchayat headquarters. However, if suitable land is not available there, the revised guidelines may permit the school to be located in the most populated area of the concerned panchayat.

The proposals are aimed at preventing land availability from slowing down implementation while retaining the broader infrastructure objectives of the programme.

Anu Garg reviewed the construction work being carried out by different implementing agencies and issued directions and suggestions to accelerate the projects.

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The committee also examined ways to strengthen the dedicated Godabarisha Mishra Model Primary School Cell. The proposed support would cover technical, academic, administrative and financial requirements, along with additional human resources.

The aim is to improve implementation, monitoring and quality supervision as the programme expands.

Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, School and Mass Education Commissioner-cum-Secretary N. Tirumala Naik and other members of the steering committee and senior officials attended the meeting.

The guidelines for the Godabarisha Mishra Model Primary School scheme were approved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in September 2025.

The state subsequently constituted the State-level Steering Committee in March 2026. The committee has been tasked with providing policy guidance, strategic direction and oversight for implementation.

It will also periodically assess progress, coordinate between departments and address problems emerging during execution. Based on field-level feedback, it can recommend changes to norms covering school selection, infrastructure and other aspects of implementation.

The proposed model schools are intended to provide modern, child-friendly learning environments rather than simply upgraded physical infrastructure.

The planned facilities include classrooms, Shishu Vatika, an entrance lobby, a head teacher’s room, staff room, store room and office, along with other essential amenities.

At the review meeting, Garg stressed that the scheme’s objective extends beyond completing construction. She said the schools must have an adequate number of qualified teachers and the facilities required by students once the buildings become operational.

That focus places staffing and academic readiness alongside construction as part of the project’s implementation.