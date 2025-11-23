Odisha MLA’s vehicle hits bike, two critically injured

Advertisement

Baripada: Two persons including a woman were critically injured after the bike on which they were traveling was hit by Saraskana BJP MLA Bhadav Hansdah’s Scorpio vehicle near Titia Chhak on the Udala-Baripada road in Mayurbhanj district this evening.

As informed by sources, the injured persons were reportedly returning home from the weekly village market on their two-wheeler when the MLA’s vehicle reportedly struck them and dragged the vehicle for several metres. The four-wheeler stopped only after crashing into a roadside tree.

Some locals rescued and rushed the critically injured couple to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for treatment.

Tension prevailed on the spot after some residents of the area blocked the Udala-Baripada road and set tyres on fire following the tragic accident. Several vehicles were left stranded on both sides of the road due to the blockade.

On being informed, a team of cops from the Khunta police station arrived at the spot and could pacify the angry protesters and managed to lift the road blockade only after three years.