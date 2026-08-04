Odisha missing file case: Crime Branch to decide fresh summons after scrutiny: CB-CID DG

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Bhubaneswar: In the matter of the Missing File Case of Odisha, Crime Branch will decide fresh summons after scrutiny. Summons will be issued only after investigation, Crime Branch will not be hasty, said CB-CID DG Binaytosh Mishra on Tuesday.

Crime Branch DG Binaytosh Mishra has stated that the investigation of the case is currently in the preliminary stage.

After collecting all facts and evidence, they will be analyzed. Then, a decision will be taken on whom to issue a notice or summons. No person will be unnecessarily harassed; instead, inquiries will be conducted according to their role, the DG has clarified.

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