Odisha minor girl sold for Rs 70,000 in Madhya Pradesh and tortured, rescued after months; 3 arrested

Advertisement

Baliguda: A minor girl from Odisha’s Kandhamal district who sold for Rs 70,000 in Madhya Pradesh and was tortured for two months has been rescued. Kotagarh police in the district rescued the minor girl from Jaisinagar in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to Baliguda SDPO Ramendra Prasad, the Kotagarh police investigation revealed that a middleman named Shashibhushan Pani from Malipada area of ​​ Tumudibandha police station had sold the minor girl for Rs 70,000 to two brothers, Mahesh Patel and Sandeep Patel, from Jaisinagar area of ​​Madhya Pradesh.

The SDPO informed that the middleman is originally from Chandrapur village of Rayagada district and is known to have been living in Malipada area in Kandhamal district for the last several months. He went to the minor girl’s house a couple of months ago and lured her family members with a job.

Pani assured the girl’s family that he would get the 14-year-old minor girl a job for 18,000 and took her from the home. After taking the girl from Kotagarh, he kept her in a lodge and raped her for a few days. Later, he sold the girl to two brothers in Madhya Pradesh for seventy thousand rupees, the SDPO added.

Advertisement

The SDPO further said that for two months, the siblings (Mahesh Patel and Sandeep Patel) tortured the girl there and did not give her any money. After much difficulty, the girl managed to make a call to her elder sister and informed her about the incident, following which the family members filed a written complaint at the Kotagarh police station on October 21.

Kotagarh police station officer Anand Chandra Patra picked up broker Shashibhushan from Tumudibandha and during interrogation he informed the cops to have sold the girl in Madhya Pradesh.

Based on his input, a team led by the Kotagarh police station officer went to Madhya Pradesh and rescued the girl from the possessions of the Patel brothers and arrested them.

All the three accused persons were forwarded to the court after completion of their medical test and legal document procedure.