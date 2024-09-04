Odisha: Minor boy falls off moving train, spends entire night alone on track inside forest

Sambalpur: A 5-year-old boy had a miraculous escape after falling off the Durg-Puri express train and spending the entire night alone on railway track inside a forest in Sambalpur district.

The boy identified as Pritish Prajna Hota, the son of one Manas Hota, was reportedly traveling to Bhubaneswar from Durg in the Durg-Puri Express last night along with his family members. However, he accidentally fell from the train near the Angarapada forest at Rairakhol in the district at around 2 AM when he went to the door of the train.

Not knowing what to do the next, Pritish, who sustained grievous injuries after falling off the train, spent the entire night beside the tracks until he was rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. They rescued the boy after being informed by a loco pilot of a goods train that crossed on the same track.

Later, Pritish was admitted at the Rairakhol hospital in critical condition for treatment.

On the other hand, his father Manas dialed the RPF Help Line ‘139’ after searching for him almost in all compartments of the train. After he was informed about his son, Manas along with his family members deboarded the train at Dhenkanal station and rushed to Rairakhol without delay and met Pritish in the hospital. Their joy knew no bounds after getting re-united with the boy.