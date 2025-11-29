Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari reviews disaster readiness, clears Rs 300 Cr Command Centre

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Revenue & Disaster Management Minister today visited the State Fire Service and Emergency Services Control Room in Bhubaneswar and reviewed the disaster readiness of Odisha.

During his visit, the Minister announced that the state government will construct a modern disaster management building worth Rs 300 crore in the State Capital City.

According to reports, the facility will be completed in two years and will unite key agencies like Fire Services, ODRAF, Forest Department, OSDMA, and other emergency services under one roof for faster, coordinated response.

Equipped with advanced technology and unified control room, the modern disaster management building is expected to tackle floods, cyclones, heatwaves, lightning, fires, and other emergencies efficiently.

The Revenue & Disaster Management Minister said the hub will ensure synchronized operations, especially for high-rise firefighting and urban disaster preparedness.

Pujari reviewed Fire and Emergency Services at OFDRA, stressing seamless inter-departmental coordination to save lives and reduce damage.

Senior officials, including DG Fire Services Sudhanshu Sarangi and DIG Uma Sankar Das, discussed plans to strengthen unified disaster response mechanisms.