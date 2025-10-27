Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari reviews Cyclone ‘Montha’ preparedness, 24-hour helplines opened

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari reviewed preparedness for Cyclone ‘Montha’ in a high-level meeting today, attended by the Development Commissioner, Special Relief Commissioner, Director General of Fire Department, and Secretaries of Agriculture, Power, and Works Departments. The Director of the Regional Meteorological Center and officials from the Water Resources Department were also present.

Minister Pujari stated that the state is prepared to handle any situation, aiming to minimize damage if wind speeds increase. He advised citizens to stay indoors during rain and ensure expectant mothers are taken to hospitals. Twenty-four-hour helplines are operational across various departments, and evacuation processes have begun for areas likely to be inundated, utilizing 1006 cyclone shelters statewide. Pujari reassured the public there’s no need to panic.

The Fire Services Department’s preparedness has been highlighted, with 123 firefighting teams deployed in the Berhampur RDC circle and 144 teams in the Cuttack RDC circle. Chief Fire Officer Ramesh Majhi stated that power boats, rubber boats, JCBs, tree-cutting machines, and lights are available, and coordination with police and administration is in place for landslide response.