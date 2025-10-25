Odisha minister Suresh Pujari calls off Nuapada visit amid cyclone ‘Montha’ alert

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In view of the potential threat posed by cyclone ‘Montha’, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister of Odisha, Suresh Pujari has called off his scheduled visit to Nuapada for the by-election.

The Minister has also cancelled all other planned tour programs to focus on monitoring preparedness measures and coordinating response activities.

Until the cyclone threat subsides, the control room of the Disaster Management Department at Rajiv Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, will function as his temporary office.

According to official sources, Shri Pujari will decide on rescheduling his Nuapada visit once the cyclone situation stabilizes.