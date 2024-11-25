Odisha Minister expresses anger over delay in roadwork in Mayurbhanj, asks officer to put in ‘jail’, watch

Bangiriposi: Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Dr Krushna Chandra Mohapatra yesterday expressed his anger over delay in roadwork in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Dissatisfied over the delay in work he reportedly said the concerned authorities over phone that they should be lodged in ‘jail’ for such negligence, as many road mishaps are going on and people are getting killed due to the bad road condition.

As per reports, Minister Krushna Ch Mohapatra visited Bangiriposi yesterday and took stock of the road condition. Looking at the bad road condition he expressed his anger.

It is to be noted that the road expansion work at the Dwarasuni Ghati in Bangiriposi of Mayurbhanj district has been going on for a long time. Due to the road work National Highway 49 is getting jammed for hours due to bad roads. As a result, commuters are facing many problems.

Minister Patra expressed his anger over the delay in the road construction. He called the concerned National Highways Authoritis officers and asked about the delay over phone from there. Dissatisfied over the authorities’ answer, he said that if the work is not completed soon, be prepared to go to jail.

During this visit of the Minister to the spot, the District Collector, SP, local MLA were also present. The visual of the minister expressing anger on the authorities over the delay in road work has gone viral.

Watch the video here: