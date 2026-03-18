Odisha Millet Mission: 2.64 Lakh Farmers Receive Incentives in 2024-25

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Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo told the State Assembly that more than 2.64 lakh farmers got incentives under the Odisha Millet Mission (OMM) for 2024-25. When people asked about how the program was going, he said the government is serious about turning Odisha into a global leader for millets.

You can see the mission’s current status just by looking at the numbers. In the 2024-25 Kharif Marketing Season, the state picked up 7,57,826 quintals of Ragi. That happened thanks to a digital setup—62,007 registered farmers sold their crops directly at Mandis using the M-PAS system, which made everything transparent and got the payments out fast.

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A big reason this worked so well is the way Odisha got boots on the ground. They brought in dedicated agencies to 177 program blocks, each one run by two coordinators and a team of three to seven local experts. These Community Resource Persons helped farmers with everything from better farming practices to navigating registration and incentive paperwork—especially for the smaller growers who usually get left out.

Bringing in tech and leaning on these community teams changed the game. Not only did it lift 2.64 lakh households, yet it revitalized traditional millets, which handle climate changes way better than most crops. With the state looking to keep the momentum going, this mix of government leadership and local muscle is shaping up to be a solid blueprint for agri reforms—it proves functional ang collaborative.