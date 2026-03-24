Odisha Media Delegation visits Central Potato Research Institute in Shimla

Advertisement

Shimla: The PIB led Odisha media delegation, currently on an exposure visit to Himachal Pradesh, visited the ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) in Shimla and interacted with scientists to understand ongoing research and innovations in potato cultivation.

Welcoming the delegation, Director of ICAR-CPRI, Dr. Brajesh Singh, highlighted the institute’s role as the national hub for potato research in India. He stated that the potato, introduced nearly 400 years ago, has today become an important component of the country’s food and nutritional security.

Established in 1949 and shifted to Shimla in 1956, the institute operates under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and is supported by six regional stations across different agro-climatic zones. He informed that the institute has developed over 70 improved varieties and plays a key role in production of quality seeds. India, he added, currently ranks second in the world in potato production.

Highlighting technological advancements, Dr. Singh said, modern tools such as drones, artificial intelligence and biotechnology are being integrated into potato research and crop management. He also outlined the institute’s work in crop improvement, seed technology, germplasm conservation and development of farmer-oriented technologies. The Director highlighted a major issue plaguing potato cultivation in Odisha – Bacterial Wilt affected soil, which is severely impacting seed production. He assured that CPRI is actively working on finding a solution to this problem.

Advertisement

Heads of various divisions shared insights into their activities. The Social Sciences Division emphasized dissemination of improved varieties and technologies to farmers, while the Plant Protection Division highlighted disease management strategies, including the Indo-Blightcast forecasting app for late blight. Scientists also discussed development of region-specific varieties, crop production practices, and post-harvest processing for value addition.

The delegation also visited the laboratories and research facilities to gain firsthand exposure to the institute’s activities. The visit was facilitated by senior scientists including Dr. Jagdev Sharma, Head, Crop Production; Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Head, Plant Protection; Dr. Alok Kumar, Head, Social Sciences; Dr. Vinod Kumar, Head, CI&ST; and Dr. Som Dutt, Head, CPB&PHT.

Manoj Kumar Jali, Deputy Director, Swadhin Shakti Prasad, Media & Communication Officer, PIB Bhubaneswar and Sanjiv Sharma, Assistant Director, PIB Shimla accompanied the delegation of senior journalists during the visit.