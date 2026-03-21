Odisha MDM Cooks End Protest as Govt Accepts Key Demands, Watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The All Odisha Midday Meal Cook-Cum-Helper Association has called off its week-long protest on Saturday after the state government accepted three key demands.

The association had been demanding pending wages, better working conditions, and formal recognition. School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond assured the association that ID cards will be issued to all cooks and helpers, and regular monthly remuneration will be paid on the 10th of every month.

However, the government has not made an immediate decision on salary hike. A committee will be formed to examine and resolve remaining issues, including salary enhancement.

The cooks had been protesting for over a week, citing non-payment of salaries for three months and demanding better working conditions. They had been sitting in protest in the scorching heat and night dew, demanding justice from the government.

Advertisement

The cooks, who have been working under the mid-day meal scheme for 30 years, had been demanding improvement in their condition. “It is becoming difficult to run a family on a daily wage of just Rs 80, around Rs 3,000 per month and Rs 30,000 per year. We are owed three months’ salary,” said a cook.

Watch the video here: