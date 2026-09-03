Odisha MBBS, BDS Round 2 Counselling: Check Key Dates

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Bhubaneswar: The second round of counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions in Odisha begins on Thursday, opening another opportunity for eligible candidates seeking undergraduate medical and dental seats in government and private institutions across the state.

The counselling covers seats under different admission categories. For government medical colleges, the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be handled along with seats in private medical colleges in the initial phase. The counselling process for the remaining 85% state quota seats is scheduled from September 7 to September 11.

The detailed schedule issued by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) sets out the activities for the second round of state quota counselling. Registration for preparation of the state merit list will open at 11:30 AM on September 7 and remain available until 11:59 PM on September 8.

The revised state merit list will be published at 2 PM on September 9. Candidates included in the state merit list can fill and lock their choices from 5:30 PM on September 9 until 4 PM on September 10.

OJEE will publish the provisional Round 2 seat allotment at 11:30 AM on September 11. Candidates will have until 5 PM the same day to raise queries, if any, regarding the provisional allotment. The final allotment will be published at 7:30 PM, after which candidates can download their allotment letters.

Candidates who receive seats in the second round will have to complete provisional admission by paying the prescribed admission fees and reporting to the OJEE Cell at Gandamunda with their original documents and signed bond. The reporting period is scheduled from September 13 to September 18. OJEE has said that a college-wise reporting schedule and related instructions will be notified separately.

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The second-round schedule was issued after changes to the Medical Counselling Committee’s counselling timetable for All India Quota seats and a revision of the state quota schedule published on August 27. OJEE described the September schedule as tentative, with the programme for the third round to be announced later.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to verify certificates submitted by candidates from September 19. Academic sessions for students selected through the admission process are scheduled to begin on September 15.

Odisha has 1,800 government MBBS seats

The state currently has 14 government medical colleges with a combined intake of 1,800 MBBS seats. SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur have the highest intake, with 250 seats each.

The seat distribution among the government medical colleges is:

SCB Medical College, Cuttack: 250 seats

MKCG Medical College, Berhampur: 250 seats

VIMSAR, Sambalpur: 200 seats

Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College, Koraput: 125 seats

Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Mayurbhanj: 125 seats

Bhima Bhoi Medical College, Balangir: 100 seats

Fakir Mohan Medical College, Balasore: 100 seats

Sri Jagannath Medical College, Puri: 100 seats

Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College, Kalahandi: 100 seats

Dharanidhar Medical College, Keonjhar: 100 seats

Sundargarh Medical College: 100 seats

Phulbani Medical College: 100 seats

Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College, Talcher: 100 seats

Jajati Keshari Medical College, Jajpur: 50 seats

The Round 2 process is expected to give eligible candidates another opportunity to secure admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Odisha.