Odisha Matric supplementary exams to start from today, check details

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today shall conduct the Odisha Matric Supplementary exams, said reports on Monday.

While 972 candidates are slated to write the supplementary exam at 83 centres, a total of 24520 students to appear the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination at 121 centres. 972 candidates are giving supplementary exam in 83 centers. 24,520 candidates are taking the Open school exams in 121 exam centers. The examination center at Cuttack is in Khannagar High School.

“The Admit Cards of Supplementary HSC & State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination, 2024 (2nd) are available in the website www.bseodisha.ac.in. The examination will be conducted from 22/07/2024 to 31/07/2024 in timings as per programme schedule already notified. The examination statistics is given below,” read the notification issued by the board on July 16.

Candidates could contact B.S.E, Odisha for any query related to the exam by dialing 0671-2415305. Exam of every subject except Mathematics will be held between 9 AM and 11.30 AM. However, the candidates will be allotted 15 minutes extra time for Math subject.