Odisha Matric supplementary examination to start from 21, admit card released; Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today released the Admit Cards of Supplementary High School Certificate (HSC) and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination, 2024 (2nd).

“The Admit Cards of Supplementary HSC & State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination, 2024 (2nd) are available in the website www.bseodisha.ac.in. The examination will be conducted from 21/07/2024 to 31/07/2024 in timings as per programme schedule already notified. The examination statistics is given below,” read the notification issued by the board today.

While 972 candidates are slated to write the supplementary exam at 83 centres, a total of 24520 students to appear the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination at 121 centres.

Candidates can contact B.S.E, Odisha for any query related to the exam by dialing 0671-2415305.

Exam of every subject except Mathematics will be held between 9 AM and 11.30 AM. However, the candidates will be allotted 15 minutes extra time for Math subject.

