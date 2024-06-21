Odisha Matric Supplementary exam 2024 date announced, deadline for online application extended, Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today announced the Odisha class 10th supplementary exam 2024 date saying the exam will begin from July 22 and will continue till July 31.

Exam of every subject except Mathematics will be held between 9 AM and 11.30 AM. Candidates will be allotted 15 minutes extra time for Math subject of the Odisha Matric Supplementary exam.

The BSE also reportedly extended the deadline for the online application of the Odisha class 10th supplementary exam 2024.

As per the notification issued by the BSE, the deadline for online application for Odisha Matric Supplementary exam extended till June 25. Candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website of bseodisha.ac.in. The earlier deadline for the same ended today.

Below is the list of the application fee Odisha Matric Supplementary exam 2024: