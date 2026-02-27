Odisha: Matric result likely to be out in May first or second week, watch

Cuttack: The Odisha Matric examination result is likely to be published in the first or second week of May, announced Board of Secondary Education (BSE) President Srikant Tarai on Friday.

The evaluation process will commence on March 19, with answer sheets being checked at 51 valuation centers, he added.

The Matric examination, which is ongoing, will conclude on March 2. This year, 560,512 students from the state are appearing for the examination.

To prevent question paper leaks, the Board has incorporated QR codes and watermarks in the papers, making it easy to identify if they go viral.

A command control room has been set up at the Board’s head office, enabling real-time monitoring of examination centers and nodal centers.

