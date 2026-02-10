Odisha Matric exam from 19 Feb, question papers sent to nodal centres, watch

Advertisement

Cuttack: The BSE conducted matriculation examination will start from the 19th February. Meanwhile, question papers have been sent to the nodal centres.

As per the information received, the question papers have been sent to the nodal centres from the strong room of the Board’s Head office in Cuttack.

The question papers have been sent to 4 remote districts on the first day. As many as 49 despatch teams have been formed to take the question papers from the board’s strong room to the nodal centres.

Semi-DG lockers have been arranged to take the question papers. There are a total of 322 nodal centres in the state to keep the question papers safe, including 17 police stations. The question papers will be under 24-hour security.

