Odisha: Math teacher detained for proposing class 10 girl

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Kantabanji: In a shocking and shameful incident, Sindhekela Police in Odisha’s Balangir district detained a math teacher on charges of sending obscene messages and proposing to a Class 10 girl student.

Tekar Singh Majhi, who is posted as a mathematics teacher at Limpada High School, allegedly proposed to one of the students of the school repeatedly and also sent her obscene messages.

The matter came to the light only after student informed her family members, who later met the teacher and advised him to refrain from harassing the girl. However, as he continued doing so, they lodged a complaint at the Sindhekela Police station seeking action against him.

“After she (girl) fell sick all of a sudden 10-15 days ago, we asked her the reason. She informed that the math teacher harassed her both physically and mentally. When checked her mobile phone, we found several obscene messages of the teacher to her. He also had repeatedly proposed and asked her to meet her personally. Initially, we requested him to stop doing so,” alleged one of the relatives of the girl.

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“However, as he continued to propose her and send obscene messages, we lodged an F.I.R at the Sindhekela Police station today. We request the police to take stringent action against the teacher. We also urge the Sindhekela Police staion IIC, Balangir SP and the state government to take stringent action against the accused,” he demanded.

Based on the complaint, police detained the teacher and are conducting further investigation into the matter. Cops also are verifying the teacher’s messages and other information regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, the statement of the teacher over the girl’s allegations against him is yet to be received.