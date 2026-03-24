Odisha Mandates Statewide Fire Safety Upgrades: Mega Mock Drill Announced

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The Odisha Housing and Urban Development Department is revamping fire safety across the state. They recently conducted an extensive virtual workshop, pulling together all 115 Urban Local Bodies to get serious about keeping people safe. Usha Padhee, the Additional Chief Secretary, led the charge, insisting on a “zero-casualty” mindset, directing all 115 ULBs to prioritize the safety of citizens through rigorous enforcement and technological integration.

The aim of this workshop was for everyone to connect policy with real-life needs, so cities don’t fumble when disaster strikes. A key highlight of the initiative is the announcement of a statewide mega mock drill scheduled for March 28, 2024. It’s a full-scale test for fire services, emergency teams, and local admins. By throwing everyone into high-stress situations, the state wants to hunt down any gaps and fix coordination issues across departments. They also stressed the need to upgrade equipment and make sure high-rises, markets, and public spaces genuinely follow the Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules.

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Another big focus: getting people involved. The workshop pushed the “Jan Bhagidari” model—people’s participation. Officials must run safety audits and outreach events, teaching basic fire prevention to residents. The idea is to build a culture where everyone stays alert. Modern technology—automated sensors, faster alarms—was highlighted as essential for updating Odisha’s urban safety net.

This renewed urgency comes on the heels of two shocking fires. Earlier this month, SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack lost now than 10 lives in the trauma ICU after a short circuit and failed alarm systems. Then, a massive blaze tore through the LIC building on Link Road. No casualties, but important records burned, because of inadequate safety measures. Both incidents hit hard, pushing administrators to make sure fire protocols don’t just look good on paper, but actually work for real people.