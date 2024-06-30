Odisha: Man in his bid to rescue nephew from well fails, both die

Khurda: In a heart wrenching-incident, a man and his nephew died reportedly after falling into a well in Godadharmasagar area of Jatni town of Odisha’s Khurda today.

One Nikhil Naya (18) had accidentally fallen into the well. Not knowing what to do, his 50-year-old uncle Dula Nayak soon swung into action to rescue Nikhil. But unfortunately, he too fell into the well.

Later, a team of firefighters from Jatni reached the spot after getting information and rescued both of them in a critical condition. They were rushed to the local Community Health Centre for treatment. But doctor declared both of them dead.

The bodies will be handed over to the family members after completion of the postmortem, said sources adding that the local police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate and untimely death of the two family members.