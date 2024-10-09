Odisha man gets life imprisonment for killing wife for dowry

Bhubaneswar: The Court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (II) Bandana Kar today convicted a man and awarded him life imprisonment for killing his wife for dowry.

The court sentenced Muralidhara Behera, the convict to life imprisonment based on the statements of 12 witnesses, and medical and forensic reports and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

Behera of Kargil Basti in the Airport Police limits of Bhubaneswar had reportedly married one Shakuntala Majhi in 2020. However, he beat her to death on July 24, 2020 after six months of their marriage for not getting the Rs 50,000 which he had demanded as dowry money.

The Airport Police had arrested Behera based on the complaint filed by the family members of Majhi and forwarded him to the court.