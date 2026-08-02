Odisha man chops off tongue over family dispute

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Ganjam: A man allegedly chopped off his tongue over family dispute in Hansatuli village under Beguniapada police limits of Ganjam district.

The injured person has been identified as Kiran Patra, a native of Hansatuli village.

As per reports, Kiran chopped off his tongue with a sharp knife at Kali Mandir of Hansatuli village over family dispute.

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The locals found him lying in a critical condition near the temple gate in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the police and called an ambulance.

He was rushed to Khallikote Community Health Center (CHC) for primary treatment and after his health deteriorated he was shifted to MKCG Medical College And Hospital , Brahmapur for medical aid.

Later, the police launched an investigation into the matter.