Odisha man carries sister’s skeleton to bank case: RDC blames, Bank officials responsible

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Keonjhar: The Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) has blamed the bank officials in a shocking incident in Keonjhar, where an elderly man was forced to carry his sister’s skeletal remains to a bank to prove her death after failing to withdraw her savings.

The RDC officials visited the residence of the man, Jitu Munda, in Turumunga and began the investigation as directed by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi.

The inquiry is being conducted in coordination with district officials, including Keonjhar Collector Vishal Singh, Additional Collector Rabindra Pradhan, and Sub-Collector Umashankar Dalai.

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Jitu Munda’s sister held an account at Odisha Grameen Bank, Mallipasi. She died two months ago. Her husband and only child died earlier, leaving Jitu as her sole surviving relative. When Jitu approached the bank to withdraw the remaining balance from his sister’s account, the bank manager refused, saying either the account holder must be present or he must furnish legal heir documents.

Munda took his sister’s remains to the bank and walked nearly three kilometres in the scorching heat. He said he acted in frustration after repeated attempts to access the money without being able to show official proof of death.

On being informed about the incident, the police reached the bank and assured Jitu that the case would be handled on humanitarian grounds. The remains were taken back to the graveyard and reburied.