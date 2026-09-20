Odisha: LoP Naveen Patnaik writes to CM Mohan Majhi to convene special assembly session over MMDR Amendment

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Oppositions (LoP) Naveen Patnaik has written a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to convene a Special Assembly Session over Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation (MMDR) Amendment.

In his letter, Patnaik said “This is in continuation of my earlier letter regarding the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) amendment passed in the Parliament recently.”

“The constitutional right of the states to impose tax on mineral wealth and mineral bearing lands was challenged in the courts by the mining companies. Our BJD Government fought for many years in the High Court and Supreme Court to protect this constitutional right of Odisha. Following that, your Government also fought before the Supreme Court against the mining companies. Under your direction, the Advocate General of Odisha had placed the State’s position before the Court, including the serious financial implications for Odisha if its power to levy taxes on minerals and mineral-bearing lands was taken away,” he added.

He further said, “Because of these sustained efforts, Odisha ultimately secured justice. Hon’ble Supreme Court, in its judgment delivered by a nine-Judge Constitution Bench, upheld the stand taken by Odisha against the claims of the mining companies.”

“For Odisha, this judgment opened the way for recovery of crores of rupees in past dues and a minimum recurring revenue of nearly ₹12,000 crore every year. This revenue has profound financial implications for Odisha’s development and for securing a better future for our youth,” he mentioned.

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“I believe that your Government had held high-level discussions following the Supreme Court judgment on how these resources could best be utilised for the people of Odisha,” the LoP hoped adding that after all this, to the utter shock of the nation, the MMDR Amendment was passed by the Parliament. This Amendment effectively strips Odisha of its constitutional right to levy taxes on its mineral wealth. 20 BJP MPs supported this amendment against the people of Odisha. This is what the mine owners wanted and had been fighting for.

“Now as a consequence of the MMDR Amendment, Odisha stands to suffer significant financial losses and faces an erosion of its constitutional rights. It is your moral responsibility, as the Leader of the House, to call a special session of the Assembly and bring a unanimous resolution seeking the repeal of the MMDR Amendment. This would reaffirm the constitutional rights of the State that were upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court and go a long way towards protecting the interests of Odisha,” Naveen demanded.

He further clarified that the BJD will always stand with you in matters relating to the rights of Odisha and the future of our youth. “Let us come together to pass this resolution in the interest of our motherland, Odisha, and demand that the Central Government reverse its decision to take away the State’s constitutional rights,” he urged adding that the people of Odisha will remember this historic moment.