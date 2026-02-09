Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik writes to CM Mohan Majhi, flags ‘Systemic Collapse’ in paddy procurement

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik has written a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and flagged ‘Systemic Collapse’ in paddy procurement.

Through the letter, the Leader of Opposition has raised serious concerns over the ongoing Kharif paddy procurement and alleging a complete breakdown of the system, in violation of the BJP’s 2024 electoral promises.

“I am writing to you with a heavy heart to bring to your immediate attention the acute distress and systemic exploitation being faced by the “Annadata” of our state. Agriculture is the lifeline of Odisha, yet the current Kharif procurement season has become a period of profound struggle for our farmers due to administrative apathy and the blatant violation of promises made to the people,” read Patnaik’s letter.

It further said that during the 2024 elections, as per Point No.2 of your Party’s manifesto, you made solemn commitments to the farming community regarding enhanced MSP and stopping of Katni-Chhatni. However, the ground reality across Mandis tells a story of betrayal. I wish to highlight the following critical issues that require your urgent intervention:

Rampant ‘Katni Chhatni’ (Illegal Deductions): Despite repeated assurances of a “hassle-free” procurement, farmers are being subjected to arbitrary deductions of 5 kg to 7 kg per quintal under the guise of moisture content or poor quality. In many districts, this exploitation is happening in broad daylight, often with the alleged collusion of millers and local officials, forcing farmers into a “mutual agreement” that robs them of their hard-earned income. When can this ‘Katni Chhatni’ be stopped as per your election manifesto? Is it not an example of false promise made by Bharatiya Janata Party during election? When will your Government come forward to fulfil electoral promise? When will the farmer get justice as per your election manifesto?

The farmer of Odisha does not seek charity; they seek the fair price they were promised and the dignity they deserve. I urge you to immediately:

Deploy special squads to Mandis to stop “Katni Chhatni” and take exemplary action against erring millers and officials.

Lift the 150-quintal ceiling on the input subsidy to cover the total produce of registered farmers.

As per the promises made in the BJP election manifesto, payment to farmers through DBT within 48 hours of procurement should be ensured.

Ensure 100% lifting of paddy lying in the open sky within a fixed 72-hour window.

Failure to address these grievances will leave the farming community with no choice but to intensify their protests across the state. I hope your government will rise above rhetoric and fulfill its promises to the farmers of Odisha.