Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik seeks FM Sitharaman’s intervention after tribal man carries sister’s skeletal remains to bank

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Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Saturday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to intervene after a tribal man carried the skeletal remains of his sister, bundled in a sack, to claim her savings from a bank in Keonjhar.

In a letter to FM Sitharaman, Patnaik fixes accountability for the incident and guarantees citizen-centric service delivery with empathy in all rural banks.

The BJD chief wrote, “A tribal citizen, Jitu Munda, was forced to exhume the skeletal remains of his sister and carry it to the bank as proof of her death in order to withdraw his rightful dues. This was after numerous unsuccessful visits to the bank, where he failed to get assistance or clarity from the officials. What is more shocking is the bank’s attempt to justify this inhuman conduct by citing adherence to RBI guidelines. This shows a disturbing intent on the part of the bank officials to hide behind procedures and abandon the very people they are meant to serve.”

Flagging international media attention over the incident, he said that the rules are not meant to humiliate citizens.

Naveen Patnaik said, “I need not reiterate that in a democracy rules are meant to empower citizens, not humiliate them. This horrifying incident has outraged public sentiment across Odisha and has also drawn attention in international media, like the New York Post and the BVS.”

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Demanding an intervention, the BJD leader wrote, “Madam, this incident, though isolated, gives us an insight to put in place a more humane banking administration, especially in remote tribal areas. To begin with, I urge you to ensure that clear accountability be immediately fixed for this shocking lapse. This will send a clear signal to all rural banks to guarantee citizen-centric service delivery with empathy and compassion. I am sure, Madam, with your compassionate intervention, this kind of inhuman treatment of citizens shall not be repeated anywhere else in the country.”

Earlier, Indian Overseas Bank had clarified that it has already settled a claim of Rs 19,402 in the names of three legal heirs, following due procedures.

In a post on X, the bank stated that the payment was processed immediately after receiving the official Death Certificate and Legal Heir Certificate from the authorities. The amount was then handed over to the beneficiaries in line with established norms. The bank also dismissed reports circulating on social media that alleged Jitu Munda had brought his sister’s mortal remains to a bank branch to withdraw money due to a demand for her physical presence. It termed these claims as inaccurate and not based on facts.

(ANI)