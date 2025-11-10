Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik seeks ECI’s intervention for free and fair by-poll in Nuapada

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik today sought the intervention of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for a free and fair by-poll in Nuapada Assembly Constituency, where the voting will be held tomorrow.

Taking to his X handle, the former Chie Minister said, “The hallmark of a true democracy lies in the conduct of free and fair elections. However, it has come to our notice that in #Nuapada, serious violations are taking place during the legally mandated silence period — 36 hours before polling.”

“As per the Election Commission’s guidelines, political leaders and campaigners from outside the constituency are required to leave the area once the silence period begins. Contrary to this, we have reliable information that ministers, mlas and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from outside Nuapada are freely moving around and attempting to influence voters through unfair means,” he alleged.

He further claimed that disturbingly, when local Biju Janata Dal leaders have objected to these activities, they have been detained by the police. This clearly suggests that the district administration and local police are acting in a partisan manner, serving the interests of the ruling party rather than upholding electoral neutrality.

This situation strikes at the very core of democratic fairness and undermines public faith in the electoral process. Such actions, if allowed to continue, will cast a serious shadow on the integrity of the polls in Nuapada. We therefore request the immediate intervention of the Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) to:

Enforce the 36-hour silence period strictly.

Ensure that Ministers MLAs and leaders of BJP from outside vacate the constituency as per ECI norms.

Direct the district administration and police to act impartially and uphold the sanctity of the election process. Also to keep a close watch on the list of booths given by BJD and other opposition parties as sensitive and vulnerable for manipulation by BJP.

The people of India have inherited this democracy through the sacrifices of our forefathers, and it is the duty of every institution — especially the Election Commission — to protect it from erosion, Patnaik urged.

“We seek your urgent action to preserve the credibility of this election,” he added.