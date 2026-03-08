Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik criticizes BJP Govt during International Women’s Day celebration

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik today criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government during International Women’s Day celebration at Shankha Bhawan, the headquarters of the party.

Patnaik inaugurated the International Women’s Day celebration and addressed the party workers on women’s empowerment and the present state of governance in Odisha.

In his speech, Naveen Patnaik strongly criticised the BJP government, alleging that the state is witnessing a leadership crisis and a rise in crimes against women. He said that victims are not getting justice and there is no one to listen to their grievances.

Recalling the legacy of Biju Patnaik, Patnaik said the legendary leader was a pioneer of women’s empowerment in India and had taken several bold steps recognising the vital role of women in society and development.

Advertisement

He asserted that the BJD does not believe in symbolic gestures and remains committed to the complete empowerment, dignity and security of women. He highlighted that several historic welfare schemes for women were launched during the BJD government to bring them into the mainstream of development.

The BJD supremo said women are the true strength and ideological backbone of the party, and reiterated that BJD will continue its fight for women’s safety, rights and respect in the coming days.

Also Read: CM Mohan Majhi Distributes Fourth Installment Of Subhadra Yojana Money To Beneficiaries