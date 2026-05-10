Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik congratulates Vijay for swearing in as Tamil Nadu CM

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Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik congratulated actor-turned politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Chandrasekhar Joseph Vijay for swearing in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today.

Taking to his X handle, the former Odisha Chief Minister also wished Tamil Nadu to reach new heights of development under Vijay’s leadership. “Congratulate Shri @actorvijay on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #Tamilnadu. I wish, under your leadership the state reaches new heights of development with the support of people of the state. Best wishes,” Naveen wrote.

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Earlier today, Vijay along with nine other TVK leaders including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, KG Arunraj, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu and S Keerthana, were administered by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Vijay took oath after getting support from Congress (5), CPI-M (2), CPI (2), VCK (2) and IUML (2). He has to face the Assembly floor test on May 13.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu enters new era of politics as Vijay takes oath as CM