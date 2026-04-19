Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik condoles loss of lives in blast at Tamil Nadu firecracker manufacturing unit

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik condoled the loss of lives in the tragic blast at Tamil Nadu firecracker manufacturing unit today.

Taking to his X handle, the former Odisha Chief Minister expressed his thoughts and prayers for the grieving families who lost their members and also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.

Advertisement

“Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic death of so many people in the blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu’s #Virudhunagar district. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayer for the early recovery of those who have sustained injuries,” Naveen wrote.

It is to be noted here that a deadly blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Kattanarpatti village in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu left at least 19 people killed and six others injured earlier today. While the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be known, it is suspected that friction during the mixing of chemicals triggered the blast.

Also Read: 10 Dead In Blast At Firecracker Factory In Tamil Nadu