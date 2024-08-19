Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik celebrates ‘Raksha Bandhan’ with school students in Bhubaneswar

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
school students tie rakhis to naveen patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister and present Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik today celebrated the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ with school students at his residence Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar.

Students of Louis Braille School for the Blind in Bharatpur and students of other schools visited Naveen Niwas and tied rakhis at Patnaik’s hands.

The president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also gave his blessings to the school children and extended his wishes. Patnaik also gave gifts to each of them.

A group of BJD Corporators under the leadership of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das also visited the party supremo’s residence and tied rakhis to Naveen Patnaik.

Former Minister Usha Devi, BJD spokesperson Lekhasri Samantsinghar, volunteers of Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG), sisters of Brahma Kumaris and others also tied rakhis to Naveen Patnaik and received his blessings.

