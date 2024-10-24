Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik appeals all to ‘work unitedly’ to fight cyclone Dana, watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik has appealed all to ‘work unitedly’ to fight cyclone Dana.

In a video message the BJD supremo and former CM said in Odia which can be translated to English as follows:

“Dear brothers and sisters, Namaskar. We all are very much concerned about the impending cyclone. In the past we all have fought unitedly and successfully against many cyclones. All of you know we have a very effective disaster management policy in place. So I request all of you not to get panicked. Life is precious. Stay safe. Cooperate with the administration in cyclone management. I also request all elected representatives to remain in touch with people at this critical moment and extend all possible help. Let us work unitedly. So I have strong belief that we can also fight the cyclone DANA with success. Jay Jagannath.”

It is to be noted here that Patnaik, during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Odisha, used to take all possible measures to ensure zero casualty during the cyclones the state faced after the devastating 1999 Super Cyclones. His efforts to combat cyclones successfully have been praised by all globally.

Meanwhile as per the National Bulletin No. 14 based on 05 30 hours IST of 24th October, 2024 the severe cyclonic storm “DANA” (pronounced as Dana) over central & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 24th October, over northwest & adjoining central Bay of Bengal, near latitude 18.5° N and longitude 88.2°E, about 260 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 290 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 350 km south of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during mid-night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

