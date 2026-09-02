Odisha Lok Bhavan Gets India’s First IGBC Platinum Green Campus Tag

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Lok Bhavan has secured the Platinum rating under the Indian Green Building Council’s (IGBC) Green Campus Rating System, becoming the first Lok Bhavan in India to receive the distinction.

The campus scored 88 out of 100 points, placing it in the highest IGBC certification category. It is also the first campus to achieve a Platinum rating under the revised IGBC Green Campus Version 1, introduced in July 2024.

The certification was formally presented to Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati by IGBC National Chairman C. Shekar Reddy at a programme held at the New Abhishek Hall at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday.

The recognition follows a wide-ranging assessment of the government campus covering energy use, water conservation, biodiversity, waste management, sustainable transport, site planning, health and well-being, and day-to-day operations.

Campus records strong green credentials

More than 80% of Lok Bhavan’s campus remains under green cover. A biodiversity assessment identified 2,374 trees belonging to 72 species, while 27 faunal species were also recorded. The campus has a Shannon-Wiener diversity index of 3.59.

The grounds also include a deer park and Atal Van, an ecological park dedicated to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The park features a T-55 battle tank and a Rafale model among its collection of defence and naval artefacts.

Reflective roofing and the extensive vegetation have also contributed to efforts to reduce the heat-island effect around the campus.

Energy management formed another major part of the certification. Lok Bhavan has an installed 635 kWp solar photovoltaic system, while major electricity-consuming systems are monitored and metered. Its Energy Performance Index is 50.57 kWh per square metre per year, putting the campus on a path towards net-zero operations.

The current solar capacity followed the commissioning of a 485 kWp rooftop solar plant in June 2026. The installation spans several buildings, including the Abhishek Banquet Hall, Campus Garage, Administrative Building, Governor’s House, Energy Park, Police ADC Residence, Naval ADC Residence and Wellness Centre. The project was executed by NBCC (India) Limited.

Water use falls by more than 35%

Water conservation has also produced measurable results at the campus.

Lok Bhavan has recorded a more than 35% reduction in water consumption, supported by water-efficient fixtures and a broader rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge network.

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The system includes recharge trenches, filter chambers, ponds and borewell recharge structures. Irrigation has also been redesigned through drip irrigation and controlled sprinklers, while separate monitoring is maintained for municipal water supply, building operations, kitchen use and irrigation.

Waste management practices were assessed as part of the certification as well. Waste is segregated at source, while organic material generated by kitchens and landscaping is processed through vermicomposting. The final assessment recorded 100% treatment and reuse of the reported organic waste and 100% diversion of reported dry waste from landfill.

All-electric official carcade

Lok Bhavan has also moved towards cleaner mobility.

It has become the first Lok Bhavan in the country to adopt an all-electric official carcade, supported by EV charging infrastructure and electric vehicles for movement within the campus.

The Governor has indicated that the renewable-energy transition will continue. Plans include installing small windmills within the campus to expand the use of renewable power.

The green initiative is also expected to extend to the Lok Bhavan in Puri, where steps are planned towards green certification. A 100 kW solar power plant has been proposed there as part of the process.

Certification scorecard

Lok Bhavan’s 88-point score was spread across eight assessment areas:

Site planning and management: 23/25

Sustainable transportation: 7/7

Water conservation: 13/18

Energy efficiency: 17/18

Material and resource management: 8/8

Health and well-being: 6/7

Sustainable operation and maintenance: 7/8

Innovation in design: 7/9

The IGBC Green Campus system currently places projects scoring 80-100 points in the Platinum category, described as its Global Leadership level. The rating system applies to both new and existing campuses and assesses areas including site planning, sustainable transportation, water conservation, resource management, occupant well-being and sustainable operations.

Governor Kambhampati has urged universities across Odisha to pursue green certification and use their campuses to build greater environmental awareness among students. He said the large number of students passing through university campuses could help create a wider culture of environmental protection.

Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the achievement could encourage government departments to incorporate sustainable practices into the planning of future public infrastructure.

The certification comes as Lok Bhavan continues to operate as a functioning government campus rather than a newly built green project. The work involved upgrades to civil and electrical systems, water management, energy monitoring, landscaping, irrigation and waste handling, with officials, engineers, consultants and other stakeholders working through the certification requirements.