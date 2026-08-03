Odisha: Lizard found in mid-day meal, 7 anganwadi children fall sick

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Baleshwar: At least seven children were taken ill after they consumed the mid-day meal in which a dead lizard was found in Simulia area of Odisha’s Baleshwar district today.

The shocking incident came to the light from the Badagahama anganwadi centre after one of the students spotted a portion of the dead lizard in the dal served to them during the mid-day meal today.

Soon, the student, who found the lizard in the dal, expressed her unwillingness to consume the meal further and informed the concerned anganwadi helper about the untoward incident.

However, by the time the matter came to the light, at least seven of the students who had already consumed the food were taken ill, said sources adding that as the news got spread in the locality, the parents of the children visited the anganwadi centre and rushed all the seven children to the Simulia Hospital for treatment.

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According to doctors, the health conditions of all the students are stable and they are fine and fit. However, each of them is being kept under observation for next 2-3 hours and will be discharged from the hospital if continue to feel better.

Meanwhile, the locals expressed annoyance over the incident and held the anganwadi worker responsible alleging that she is not regular to the centre and takes leave as per her wishes by giving all burdens to the helper.

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