Odisha likely to witness more rainfall from two low pressures

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to witness two more low-pressure areas in the coming days. It is not possible to predict whether they will develop into a cyclone or not.

After the formation of a low-pressure area, its movement, impact and various models can be studied, and then the cyclone can be estimated.

Senior meteorologist D.R. Patnaik said this about the intensity of the possible low-pressure area and the cyclone estimate.

He said that the Indian Meteorological Department is monitoring the entire situation. However, there is no reason for the people of Odisha to panic about the cyclone, D.R. Patnaik said.