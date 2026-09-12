Odisha Likely to Receive More Rain over Next 24 Hours

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Bhubaneswar: Rainfall is likely to continue across Odisha for another 24 hours under the influence of a low-pressure area, the regional weather office predicted.

The low-pressure area, which had formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast, is now active near south Chhattisgarh. An associated cyclonic circulation extends up to around 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, several parts of the state are expected to receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the next 24 hours. The weather department has issued a Yellow Warning for Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Balangir, Nuapada and Bargarh districts.

Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely in the remaining districts. Gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph may accompany the weather activity.

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For the following day, a thunderstorm and lightning alert has been issued for Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has indicated that rainfall activity is likely to continue until September 17.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at several places in the state during the past 24 hours. Chitrakonda in Malkangiri recorded the highest rainfall at 192 mm. Despite heavy rainfall in parts of the state, Gajapati recorded a rainfall deficit.

From June 1 till date, Odisha has received 1,255.4 mm of rainfall against the normal 1,028.2 mm, which is 22% above normal.