Odisha likely to experience good and widespread rainfall in July: MeT

Bhubaneswar: Good news for farmers in Odisha this month that is in July there will be sufficient monsoon rains said reports from the MeT. Light to moderate rain may occur in different parts of the state for the next five days said reports.

Light to moderate showers at isolated places shall be experienced. Showers with thunderstorm and lightning shall be experienced at isolated places in the State. The amount of rain will increase on July 5.

It is worth mentioning that, 11, 12 districts recorded normal rainfall while Malkangari district recorded more than normal rainfall. There has been insufficient rain in Mayurbhanj district reports further added. This has been confirmed by Manorama Mohanty, the Director of Meteorological Department situated here in Bhubaneswar.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. There is an 80 per cent probability of normal to above-normal rainfall in July across all regions of the country apart from the Northeast, according to the IMD forecast.

The favourable La Nina effect is expected to come into play during the second half of the monsoon season, resulting in more rain, said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. The monsoon arrived early over Kerala and the Northeast on May 30, but its progress slowed over Maharashtra. This resulted in scorching heat waves in northwest India and prolonged dry conditions in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

The monsoon plays a key role in the Indian economy as close to 50 per cent of the country’s farmlands do not have any other source of irrigation. The monsoon rains are also crucial for recharging the country’s reservoirs and aquifers from which water can be used later in the year to irrigate crops. (With Inputs From: IANS)