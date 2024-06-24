Odisha: Lightning and rain to occur in 11 districts including Cuttack-Bhubaneswar 

Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to occur in 11 districts of Odisha including Cuttack-Bhubaneswar, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Koraput, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar City), Cuttack (including Cuttack City) and Balasore within next three hours,” said the IMD.

The weather department also advised the people to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

IMD also issued a yellow warning saying thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir and Sonepur till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

