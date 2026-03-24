Odisha License Crackdown: 3,153 Unlicensed Drivers Fined in 2 Days

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The Odisha Transport Department isn’t messing around with traffic rules. Just in the first two days of their new 10-day crackdown, they issued challan to 3,153 people driving without a license. This blitz started on Saturday, March 21, 2026, after Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena called for action. They kicked it off because road accidents and deaths have been climbing fast across the state—they want to get drivers to take the rules seriously.

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The State Transport Authority really went for it. Within just 48 hours, they handed out 17,831 e-challans on day one, racking up fines worth Rs 9.57 crore. And they didn’t just stop at fines: they seized 64 vehicles for breaking major safety rules. The teams have been working early mornings and evenings so nobody slips through the cracks.

This drive runs through March 31. It’s not only a wake-up call for drivers to keep their papers in order, but also a bigger message about road safety in Odisha. Officials say they’re focused on getting unlicensed drivers off the streets and clamping down on risky behavior. They want to see fewer accidents, less chaos, and safer journeys for everyone.