Odisha: Leopard skin seized in Nayagarh, 1 poacher arrested

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Leopard skin seized in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: On the basis of reliable information, a team of STF had conducted a raid with the help of Nayagarh Forest Division officials.  The raid was conducted in the evening on the side of NH-57 near Khamarsahi PS. Dasapalla Dist. Nayagarh regarding dealing and possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals.

Reports further said that, one wildlife criminal namely Baikuntha alias Bairagi Behera, 44 Years S/o. Krushna Chandra Behera of Sorada PS. Nuagoan Dist. Nayagarh at present Haridabadi PS. Dasapalla Dist. Nayagarh was apprehended.

During search one number of Leopard Skin along with other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession. The accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of such Leopard Skin.

Latest reports say that he has been apprehended and is being forwarded to the Court of JMFC, Dasapalla Dist. Nayagarh. In this connection STF PS Case No.19 dated 30.06.2024 U/s 379/411 IPC r/w. Sec.51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 was registered. The skin will be sent to Director WII, Dehradun for biological examination. Investigation is underway in this regard.

Also Read: Leopard Skin Seized In Nayagarh Of Odisha, 1 Arrested

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Sudeshna Panda 9423 news 58 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.