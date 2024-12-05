Odisha: Leopard Rani dies in Sambalpur zoo, watch

By Himanshu
Leopard Rani dies in Sambalpur zoo

Sambalpur: Leopard Rani reportedly died in the Sambalpur zoo recently in Odisha. The DFO of Hirakud Forest Division has said that the leopard died due to uterus infection.

As per reports, leopard Rani had been put in the common enclosure last month. She had been put along with leopard Raja that had been brought from Nuapada.

The two were medically checked up and kept together. However, after a few days Rani fell ill. Accordingly, here treatment was underway. Yet, the leopard passed away recently. She was 7 years old at the time of death.

