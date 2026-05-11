Odisha Leads India with 34 Operational Mineral Blocks; National Milestone of 101 Mines Reached

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India’s mineral sector just hit an important milestone: 101 auctioned blocks are now up and running. This progress underscores the success of reforms driven by the Union Mines Ministry in coordination with state governments. Odisha stands out, leading with 34 operational blocks. Karnataka follows with 18, and Gujarat comes in next with 11. Since the shift to a transparent auction system, Odisha alone has auctioned almost 50 mineral blocks—think iron ore, manganese, and bauxite as reported by the Times of India.

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Looking beyond the top three, other states are making headway too:

• Madhya Pradesh: 10 blocks

• Rajasthan: 8 blocks

• Goa: 6 blocks

• Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh: 5 blocks each

• Maharashtra: 3 blocks

• Assam: 1 block

Momentum in mining picked up big time in FY26, marking the sector’s best annual performance yet under the current system. The Ministry’s strategy has shifted from merely conducting auctions to actively expediting production through streamlined procedures, policy support, and rigorous monitoring to help convert allocations into working mines. By increasing domestic output, these operational blocks are enhancing raw material security, reducing the country’s dependence on imports, and fueling overall economic growth.