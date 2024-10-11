Odisha: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik visits Durga Puja pandals in Bhubaneswar, watch

By Himanshu

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited different Durga Puja pandals of Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Patnaik first reached the Rasulgarh Durga Puja pandal in the city. The Puja Committee members of Rasulgarh welcomed Sri Patnaik at the pandal.

Naveen Patnaik got a glimpse of the Goddess and sought Her blessings. From Rasulgarh, Patnaik went to  the Saheed Nagar Puja pandal in the city. He had the darshan of Maa Durga at this pandal and then proceeded to Badgarh Puja pandal in the capital city.

Further updates awaited.

Watch the video here:

